Delhi: Doctor ‘runs over’ homeless man, arrested

A 28-year-old woman doctor was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly running over a homeless man with her car in central Delhi’s Paharganj, police said.

The woman told police that she was near a roundabout on Monday when the victim suddenly jumped in front of her car. However, an eyewitness told police that she was “driving rashly”.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old unidentified man, was dragged for several metres by the car after his blanket got caught in the wheels.

The woman is reportedly employed with a government hospital in central Delhi and lives with her husband at Greater Kailash Part I.

Police said she was granted bail and a case registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-(a) (causing death by negligence) at Paharganj police station. The victim was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival and shifted the body to a local mortuary, police said.

According to the FIR, the accident took place near the SDM office, located at DBG Road, on Monday.

The complainant in the case, Sanjay, who runs a scrap shop in the locality, claimed he saw the victim trying to cross the road when the car hit him.

In his statement, Sanjay claimed that the woman was driving the car at a high speed and in a rash manner.

After the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot, following which a PCR call was made. Police reached the spot and questioned the woman.

Police arrested her after the case was registered.