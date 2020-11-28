Delhi: Doctor paid hospital attendant to do his job

Delhi Police has arrested a hospital attendant for allegedly posing as a doctor and performing duties in the casualty ward of Lok Nayak hospital.

Delhi Police has arrested a hospital attendant for allegedly posing as a doctor and performing duties in the casualty ward of Lok Nayak hospital. The accused, Rashid Khan, was allegedly being paid by a resident doctor, police said.

According to the police, the doctor told Khan to fill in for him at the hospital, and the latter wore a mask to hide his face.

Since he had worked at a hospital, he knew the basics of handling patients, police said.

The doctor had joined Lok Nayak in September but tested positive for Covid-19 in September.

A senior police officer said hospital staff suspected his behaviour and activities after he joined back.

“On Thursday, they asked the doctor to show his ID and remove his mask. When the doctor refused to do that, the staffers called us.

“We found Khan was coming to the hospital every day and taking care of patients. He was using the doctor’s ID — and he confessed he was getting paid to come to the hospital every day,” said the officer.

A case has been registered at IP Estate police station against Khan and police are looking for the doctor to ascertain his role.

Lok Nayak Hospital was converted into a Covid-19 facility earlier this year and is the largest one being run by the Delhi government at the moment.

