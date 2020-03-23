Doctor involved in testing among 2 new Gurgaon cases

While the shutdown will see closure of all offices and establishments, “essential services” including food wholesalers and retailers, chemists, ATMs, e-commerce services and home delivery and takeaway restaurants have been excluded from its purview. (File/Representational Image) While the shutdown will see closure of all offices and establishments, “essential services” including food wholesalers and retailers, chemists, ATMs, e-commerce services and home delivery and takeaway restaurants have been excluded from its purview. (File/Representational Image)

A doctor at the Civil Hospital is among two people who tested positive for coronavirus in Gurgaon Sunday, taking the total number of patients in the district to eight.

The Haryana government, meanwhile, notified a lockdown on seven districts — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Panchkula — from 9 pm Sunday until March 31.

While the shutdown will see closure of all offices and establishments, “essential services” including food wholesalers and retailers, chemists, ATMs, e-commerce services and home delivery and takeaway restaurants have been excluded from its purview.

“Two people, a 22-year-old who recently returned from the UK and lives in Palam Vihar, and a doctor at the Civil Hospital, have tested positive for coronavirus today,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Gurgaon’s Chief Medical Officer.

Officials said the woman doctor was a part of a team taking samples of people for testing. Samples of 10 such staff members had been sent for testing, but only hers returned positive, said officials.

As streets in Gurgaon remained deserted Sunday, with residents observing ‘janata curfew’, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the lockdown through social media. “We are going to take it one step further. The same way districts across the country have been locked down, we have also locked down seven districts. I appeal to all residents of these districts to maintain discipline,” said Khattar. “There is no need to fear or worry, I believe we are very close to our goal in this fight.”

The order states, “Over 6,600 persons are under surveillance in Haryana. Therefore, it is imperative to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures.”

As part of the lockdown, no public transport services will be permitted, including taxis and autorickshaws. But transport to and from hospitals, airports and railway stations will be permitted.

The order states that all foreign returnees should remain under “strict home quarantine”, and others should come out “only for basic services”. Those found violating these directions will “be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under IPC Section 188”.

Sunday’s order also prohibits “congregation of more than five persons” in public places” and appeals to RWAs to alert police in case of a violation. The civic body also prohibited people from entering parks and community centres “till further order”.

