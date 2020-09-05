Doctor held for forging Covid test reports

Police said the accused, Dr Kush Parashar, is a physician who did his Master’s from Russia. (Representational)

A 34-year-old doctor and two of his associates were arrested for allegedly forging Covid test reports. Police said the accused would wear PPE kits and collect samples from patients’ homes to make the process seem authentic. Later, they would forge test reports and put names of renowned diagnostic centres and labs.

Police said the accused, Dr Kush Parashar, is a physician who did his Master’s from Russia. Police said he has allegedly forged over 75 reports in the past three months. A senior police officer said an initial probe revealed the accused was cheating his patients who trusted him and wanted to get tested for Covid. The matter came to light after police received a complaint from a private lab, alleging the reports were forged.

On August 30, a man who ran an agency that provides nursing care called Dr Parashar and asked him to conduct Covid tests after a client wanted to get two nurses he had hired tested. The doctor gave the man forged reports. The reports were then forwarded to his client. However, the client noticed a small error in the report and called the lab.

Police said the doctors at the lab were shocked as they did not have records of the patients, although the report looked like it was made by them. The man running the agency and the patients were unaware of the forged reports, said police. “We came to know the doctor was making test reports of renowned labs… These reports were being made without even testing samples,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police soon found the doctor and his associate, Amit Singh, worked from home at Malviya Nagar and arrested them from there. “They would go to homes of people with PPE kits and equipment to collect samples. The samples were later discarded and reports were made as per the doctor’s initial examination of the patient’s health and symptoms. Reports were made in the name of renowned labs,” said police.

Dr Parashar told police he had been doing this for months for people who wanted to get tested, and charged Rs 2,400 for each ‘test’. On Friday, police arrested the other associate, Sonu, who helped with ‘testing and computer work’.

