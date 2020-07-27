Doctor for whom fraternity came together dies of Covid

Dr Joginder Chaudhary was a junior resident doctor at BSA Hospital Dr Joginder Chaudhary was a junior resident doctor at BSA Hospital

A 27-year-old doctor for whose treatment the capital’s medical fraternity had joined hands to collect funds died of Covid at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday night. Dr Joginder Chaudhary (27), a junior resident at Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital, fought a month-long battle with the virus, having tested positive on June 27.

“He was in a critical condition when he was brought to our hospital. He was immediately taken to the ICU and was continuously monitored by a team of doctors. There were no co-morbidities but his condition turned critical. It was a case of surgical emphysema, and he went into shock last night,” said Dr D S Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram’s board.

Chaudhary had joined the casualty department of BSA in November last year. Son of a farmer, he hailed from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.

Rameswar Sangwa, a family friend, said Joginder’s father Rajinder Chaudhary (51) couldn’t be with his son in his final moments as he had to rush back to his village two days ago. “His mother is also admitted to a hospital; she had been very stressed about her son’s health. She still doesn’t know he’s no more,” Sangwa said.

He said Joginder was initially under home quarantine, but was hospitalised after he developed breathing issues. “On seeing his chest X-Ray, doctors at BSA referred him to Lok Nayak Hospital. Over there, we were told he’s in a precarious condition,” said Sangwa.

“As his condition kept deteriorating, he told his father to sell their land and arrange money because he felt he might recover at Ganga Ram. After some days, the family transferred him there,” he said.

As the bill mounted at the hospital, the Resident Doctors’ Association of BSA also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking financial assistance. His father, too, wrote a letter to the medical director of SGRH, requesting the administration to waive medical expenses, which had shot up to around Rs 3.4 lakh. The next day, the hospital offered that assistance.

Sangwa said there was improvement in Joginder’s condition around July 16: “He asked for his phone and even texted his friends that his situation had improved, but after that his condition went downhill. He was eventually intubated, his blood pressure fell, and his kidneys started failing. Doctors tried their best but he could not beat Covid. He passed away around 2 am.”

According to Sangwa, Joginder was an athletic man with a keen interest in football. “He was due to get married soon, but life had other plans,” he said.

