scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Doctor beaten up by 2 women over ‘encroachment’ at Greater Noida society

On the heels of the FIR filed by the injured, Dr Rashmi Sharma, at the Beta-2 police station, the accused filed an FIR against Sharma with similar allegations.

A video purportedly shows the duo in a scuffle while others arrive and another woman is seen striking one of the women.(Screengrab/Express sourced)

Two women from Greater Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar society were arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating up a fellow resident who opposed “illegal construction”.

On the heels of the FIR filed by the injured, Dr Rashmi Sharma, at the Beta-2 police station, the accused filed an FIR against Sharma with similar allegations.

A video purportedly shows the duo in a scuffle while others arrive and another woman is seen striking one of the women.

In a statement, DCP (Greater Noida) Abhishek Varma said, “At Jalvayu Vihar society, there was a dispute between two parties over the construction of a balcony. There was a scuffle and a video of the same has gone viral… Two women, Puja and Priyanka, have been arrested.” Police at the Beta-2 station said that the allegations made by Puja against Rashmi were also being looked into.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...

Rashmi alleged in her complaint that she had left work early due to a call from her father about the alleged unauthorised construction. She claimed that she was assaulted by Puja, her husband and another woman, and alleged that her elderly parents were also targeted when they attempted to intervene. The complaint also states that she sustained injuries on her head, hands and feet, while her father’s nose was bleeding.

More from Delhi

In Puja’s counter-FIR, she alleged that Rashmi arrived at high speed in a car while work on their house was being done after which she began pushing and abusing her and the labourers. She also alleged that her husband was injured on the head when he was hit by an iron rod. An allegation of prior pushing and death threats via unknown people was also made by her.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 08:01:46 pm
Next Story

Studying ‘love jihad’ laws of other states, no plan yet to have one in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close