Doctor beaten up by 2 women over ‘encroachment’ at Greater Noida society

Two women from Greater Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar society were arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating up a fellow resident who opposed “illegal construction”.

On the heels of the FIR filed by the injured, Dr Rashmi Sharma, at the Beta-2 police station, the accused filed an FIR against Sharma with similar allegations.

A video purportedly shows the duo in a scuffle while others arrive and another woman is seen striking one of the women.

In a statement, DCP (Greater Noida) Abhishek Varma said, “At Jalvayu Vihar society, there was a dispute between two parties over the construction of a balcony. There was a scuffle and a video of the same has gone viral… Two women, Puja and Priyanka, have been arrested.” Police at the Beta-2 station said that the allegations made by Puja against Rashmi were also being looked into.

Rashmi alleged in her complaint that she had left work early due to a call from her father about the alleged unauthorised construction. She claimed that she was assaulted by Puja, her husband and another woman, and alleged that her elderly parents were also targeted when they attempted to intervene. The complaint also states that she sustained injuries on her head, hands and feet, while her father’s nose was bleeding.

In Puja’s counter-FIR, she alleged that Rashmi arrived at high speed in a car while work on their house was being done after which she began pushing and abusing her and the labourers. She also alleged that her husband was injured on the head when he was hit by an iron rod. An allegation of prior pushing and death threats via unknown people was also made by her.