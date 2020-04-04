Doctor at private hospital, three nurses test positive for COVID-19

At least 12 healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive for the virus so far.(Representational Image) At least 12 healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive for the virus so far.(Representational Image)

A doctor working in the ICU ward of a private hospital, a nursing orderly at a government hospital and two nurses at the state-run cancer institute are among four healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 in the city Friday. At least 12 healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive for the virus so far.

While the two nurses came in contact with a 34-year-old resident doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) who had tested positive earlier, health officials suspect the other two may have contracted the infection from patients.

At Maharaja Agrasen hospital, a 38-year-old doctor was quarantined on March 30 after a woman from Rohtak, who was admitted to the ICU from March 10 to 30, tested positive. She left the hospital against medical advice. “Around 10 medical staff have been quarantined,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, a 25-year-old nursing orderly tested positive. “He (the nursing orderly) has been quarantined and around 30 workers, in addition to his family, were tested; all of them tested negative. He has been isolated at home,” said Dr AK Mehta, medical superintendent of the hospital.

Delhi reported 93 new cases till Friday evening, taking the total number of cases to 386. The death toll climbed to six, with two deaths being reported Friday.

The cancer institute has collected samples of around 50 staff members, of whom 20 are symptomatic. The other members have been advised home isolation as they were asymptomatic. “In the first phase, we had collected samples of 17 staff members. Of them, two nurses – a man and a woman in their 40s – tested positive,” said a senior doctor from the institute.

The resident doctor from the department of preventive oncology who tested positive had last visited the hospital on March 21. According to sources, his brother and sister-in-law had come from Europe last month and the hospital is linking their travel history with his case.

The hospital shut its OPD Wednesday for sanitisation, and it will remain closed for a few more days. “We have cancer patients with weak immune systems. We can’t take a risk,” said the doctor.

At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital (SVBPH), 11 healthcare workers from the department of pediatrics have been quarantined after a 32-year-old doctor from the department tested positive on Tuesday. His wife, a resident doctor in the department of biochemistry at Safdarjung Hospital, also tested positive for the disease. The couple, residents of South Delhi, had travelled to UK in the first week of March.

“Apart from the 11 doctors and nurses, four other doctors who were in contact with the 32-year-old doctor had given samples for testing. Their reports are negative,” said Dr Rajeev Kapoor, medical superintendent of SVBPH.

On Thursday, a resident doctor at AIIMS and his wife, who gave birth to a boy Friday, tested positive for COVID-19. A resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, two mohalla clinic doctors and a doctor working in a private clinic have also tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd