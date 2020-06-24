Doctor assaulted in Dwarka clinic

Police said the four accused barged into the clinic at 9.20 pm and beat up the doctor and his patient with rods and sharp weapons. Police said the four accused barged into the clinic at 9.20 pm and beat up the doctor and his patient with rods and sharp weapons.

A doctor was allegedly beaten up by a group of four-five men at his clinic in Dwarka’s Bindapur area Saturday. Police said one of the accused wanted to take “revenge” on the doctor for “telling neighbours that his family is infected” after his father’s death due to Covid-19.

In his complaint, Dr Avtar Hansa alleged that he and a patient who was there for consultation were attacked by the group, who also ransacked the clinic and stole valuable documents. “They threatened me to shut the clinic,” he further alleged.

Police said the four accused barged into the clinic at 9.20 pm and beat up the doctor and his patient with rods and sharp weapons. DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said a case was registered on the complaint of the doctor under sections of trespass, violence and criminal intimidation. “We arrested two of the accused and are investigating the matter,” said the DCP. The accused, Sukhjinder Singh and Jeetender, were arrested from their residence in Bindapur.

Singh told police that his father died last Thursday and Dr Hansa allegedly told his neighbours and others in the area that the entire family is infected and needs to be hospitalised.

A senior police officer said, “Singh was angry because his neighbours and RWA members started harassing him and his family. He told us he wasn’t unwell. Later, he decided to teach the doctor a lesson and went to the clinic along with three of his friends.” Police haven’t been able to verify Singh’s allegations and are probing the matter.

Dr Hansa denied the claims: “I was looking after two patients in the area, who were later shifted to a private hospital, where one of them died due to Covid. I was told by doctors about the death. It was my duty to tell the relatives and that’s all I did. I called Singh and his brothers and told them about their father’s death and asked them about their health.”

