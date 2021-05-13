Doctor alleged to be Al Qaeda operative seeks court permission to assist during Covid crisis in Tihar

Ahmed was arrested on February 22 by the special cell of Delhi Police, for allegedly providing logistic and financial assistance to other members of the organisation in India and abroad. (File)

Dr Sabeel Ahmad, alleged to be an Al-Qaeda in India operative, who was arrested after deportation from Saudi Arabia, has sought a Delhi court’s permission to help out with Covid-19 assistance inside Central Jail, Tihar.

The Special Cell, which was investigating the case against Ahmed, has claimed that he was found involved in the suicide terror attack at Glasgow airport in the United Kingdom on 2007, and has been convicted in terror-related cases in Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

Ahmed, filed the application before Special Judge Dharmender Rana on Wednesday. The court will hear arguments on the matter on May 15.

Ahmed through his lawyer MS Khan, has told the court that his experience and expertise as a medical professional would be helpful in dealing with the surge in Covid-19 cases and treatment of inmates in the central jail.

Khan sought direction to the jail superintendent for allowing the accused to assist the jail administration.

“It is pertinent to mention herein that the accused is a qualified MBBS doctor with seven years of experience in treatment of critical cases. His experience and expertise being a medical professional would be helpful for dealing with the surge in Covid cases and treatment of inmates in central jail, Tihar,” the application said.

“It is, therefore, most respectfully and in the interest of justice prayed that directions may be issued to the jail superintendent for allowing the accused to assist the jail administration for medical purposes on such terms and conditions as may be deemed fit and proper,” it added.

Ahmed was arrested on February 22 by the special cell of Delhi Police, for allegedly providing logistic and financial assistance to other members of the organisation in India and abroad.

In this case five accused persons are facing trial.

The special cell in its status report filed before the court of Dharmender Rana has claimed that Ahmed is one of the main accused in the case who is “providing logistical and financial assistance to arrested and wanted criminals in this case.”

The agency has claimed examination of suspects and witnesses was pending in Bengaluru due to Covid-19 and search of the remaining 10 persons was underway in the case.

Ahmad was first arrested on deportation from Saudi Arabia in Bengaluru on August 20, 2020. Later his custody was taken over by Special Cell on February 22 this year.