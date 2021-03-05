Delhi doc’s suicide: Police pulled up for delay in taking voice samples

A Delhi court has pulled up police for delay in collecting required voice samples of the accused and witnesses in connection with a case against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal over the alleged suicide of a South Delhi doctor. It observed that “at every step, matter is sought to be delayed”.

In an order on March 1, Additional Sessions Judge Gitanjli Goel directed the investigating officer to deposit voice samples of Jarwal and his brother and co-accused Harish Kumar Jarwal with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) immediately and place the report on record before the next date of hearing on March 20.

The court made its observations after going through the DCP’s report and stated, “It is evident from the said report that no sincere efforts were made to collect voice samples, and before filing of the chargesheet, only voice sample of the witness… was obtained on 02.07.2020. Despite the date of 30.07.2020 being given by FSL for recording voice sample of witness…, there is no mention as to what happened on the said date… It is quite clear that till the order passed by this court, no cogent steps were taken for obtaining voice samples of either the accused persons or of the witness.”

The court said that despite its order passed on February 15, “it is now stated that voice samples of only accused Prakash Jarwal and Harish Kumar Jarwal had been taken and the said samples had also not been sent yet to FSL for obtaining the report, for which there is no explanation”.

The Additional DCP had, in a report to the court, explained that the delay was “due to heavy law and order arrangements in January in connection with Republic Day celebrations, and in February for ongoing farmers’ protest, the services of the maximum staff were utilised”.

The court, however, said, “The same does not inspire confidence in view of the fact that even prior to that, no cogent steps were taken for completing the investigation and obtaining voice samples.”

The court also stated that the voice sample of another person “taken much earlier has not been placed on record according to the IO, again for which there is no explanation”.

Dr Rajender Singh (52) had allegedly committed suicide at his residence on April 18, 2020. Police have said a purported suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which he blamed the AAP MLA and his aide for “harassing” him and his family over his water supply business. In the purported note, he held them responsible for his death and accused Jarwal of extortion, police said.

Jarwal is currently out on bail.