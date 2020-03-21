Docs flag supply shortage in meeting with Ministry

A resident doctor at RML said, “Though the quality of Indian manufacturers is not good.” A resident doctor at RML said, “Though the quality of Indian manufacturers is not good.”

Complaining of lack of medical supplies such as masks, sanitisers and personal protective equipment, including body-suits, in hospitals, resident doctors of hospitals in Delhi Thursday presented a list of demands to Health Ministry officials and Indian Council of Medical Research and suggested measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. “In a majority of hospitals across Delhi, there is moderate to severe shortage of masks, sanitisers and PPEs, which came to light in the past two weeks as cases surge in Delhi. Earlier, no one raised this issue, but now hospitals are sensing there is a shortage of masks, head gear and gowns,” said Dr Sunil Arora, general secretary of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India.

Doctors said ministry officials promised to source products from Indian manufacturers to meet the demand. A resident doctor at RML said, “Though the quality of Indian manufacturers is not good, the government has assured us the shortage will be met soon.” Among other measures suggested by the associations was better coordination between primary, secondary and tertiary health centres; isolation wards in all hospitals; and mandatory thermal scanning of all entrants to hospitals.

