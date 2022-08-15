Wondering what to do with National flags after I-Day? Contact the MCD

August 15, 2022 6:21:33 pm
With the conclusion of Independence Day celebrations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set up a control room in zonal offices to collect, store and dispose of the National Flags with dignity as per provisions of the Flag Code of India.
The civic body has 12 zonal offices in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Green Park, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Vasant Kunj, North Shahdara, South Shahdara, Najafgarh, Keshav Puram, Sadar Paharganj, Narela. Citizens can also deposit the National Flag with the help of their area sanitation inspectors in the zonal office for collection, said a senior official of the MCD.
He said citizens can also directly contact their respective sanitary inspectors, assistant sanitary inspectors as well as safai sainiks on their phone numbers by visiting the website of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, http://www.mcdonline.nic.in.
The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of independence. As part of this campaign, the Tricolour was proposed to be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses as well as government and private institutions from August 13-15 across the country.
“For the convenience of the citizens of Delhi, the MCD has decided to collect, store and dispose of the National Flag in as per provisions of Flag Code of India 2002. MCD attaches all importance to the national flag and is committed to disposal of damaged, dishevelled or soiled flags with dignity and respect as per the provision in the Flag Code,” he said.
The civic body also illuminated main roads, markets, flyovers, roundabouts, and government buildings with the Tricolour. “Roundabouts were decorated through floral boards, flags and illumination. The Tricolour was also placed at hundreds of government offices, markets and public places,” an MCD official said.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
