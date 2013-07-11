Do for us what you did in CP: Paris to NDMC chief

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) may have drawn severe criticism for its much-delayed revamp of Connaught Place but the council,and its efforts,seem to have found favour in France. Officials of the NDMC have been invited to Paris to help redevelop one of the citys biggest squares,the Place de la Republique along the lines of Connaught Place.

Senior NDMC officials said they received the invitation through the French embassy here.

The French Ambassador to India has written to the NDMC chairperson Archana Arora inviting her and a delegation to Paris.

We have received the invitation but we are yet to take a decision on whether to go, Arora told Newsline.

If the council decides to accept the invitation,the delegation  including senior officials from the Engineering department involved in the CP project  will visit Paris between July 14 and 16,sources said.

The Mayor of Paris is looking for urban re-generation of one of its biggest squares,the Place de la Republique,a project similar to the revamp of the historical Connaught Place, an official of the engineering department said.

The latest of several deadlines the NDMC had set to complete the CP project zipped past on June 30.

Conceived in 2004,the Connaught Place renovation project was to be completed before October 2010.

The deadline was then pushed to 2011 and further extended to March 2012 and again to December 2012.

Sources said NDMC officials are expected to

share technology used to revamp the historical shopping centre with their French counterparts.

The meeting will include bilateral talks on techniques that both countries could use in future to protect their heritage and architecture using technology. Paris has recently revamped its Place de la Republique and opened it for public as well.

The visit is entirely to discuss and share technology that both countries are using in redeveloping places of historical relevance. Both India and France have been sharing technologies and designs in the field of urban architecture and development for some time now. This visit will be important for the NDMC, the official said.

