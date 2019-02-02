Farmers’ protest on DND flyway enters second day

Toggle Menu
The farmers had on Friday warned that they will camp at the site until their demands are met, leading to traffic snarls all day. Around 600 farmers have come from villages in Agra, Mathura, Meerut, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad, among other regions.

Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh continued their protest on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway to demand compensation for land acquired by former state governments for the second day on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

A five-person delegation representing the farmers is expected to reach the Prime Minister’s Office today to discuss their demands.

Calling the movement a ‘Kisan Satyagraha’, the delegation said it will present a letter to the government on the “illegal land acquisition by the then state government during 2009-10” when the BSP was in power.

