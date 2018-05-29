Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
DND accident: No leads on biker, Delhi Police file missing report

Police said the bike belonged to Anshuman Puri (45). His father, a former MP from Bihar, died 10 years ago.

Written by Alok Singh | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 2:52:29 am
Police have also zeroed in on the man who they suspect was driving the car.
A day after a biker went missing when his vehicle was hit by a car on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, police lodged a missing persons report and shared his photo on Zipnet.

Police said the bike belonged to Anshuman Puri (45). His father, a former MP from Bihar, died 10 years ago. While police suspect that he fell into the Yamuna, they are yet to find a body. His cousin Yayati Singh, approached police on Monday. “I don’t know what had happened on Sunday night but I believe my brother is fine,” she said.

Police have also zeroed in on the man who they suspect was driving the car. “His father said he had gone to meet a friend in Noida on Sunday. His phone has been unreachable since then,” said police.

