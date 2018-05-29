DND accident: No leads on biker, Delhi Police file missing report

Police have also zeroed in on the man who they suspect was driving the car. (Representational) Police have also zeroed in on the man who they suspect was driving the car. (Representational)

A day after a biker went missing when his vehicle was hit by a car on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, police lodged a missing persons report and shared his photo on Zipnet.

Police said the bike belonged to Anshuman Puri (45). His father, a former MP from Bihar, died 10 years ago. While police suspect that he fell into the Yamuna, they are yet to find a body. His cousin Yayati Singh, approached police on Monday. “I don’t know what had happened on Sunday night but I believe my brother is fine,” she said.

Police have also zeroed in on the man who they suspect was driving the car. “His father said he had gone to meet a friend in Noida on Sunday. His phone has been unreachable since then,” said police.

