DMRC to conduct study to reduce traffic bottlenecks in Central Vista area
According to officials, DMRC has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for a comprehensive feasibility study which will cover traffic-prone stretches including C-Hexagon, Man Singh Marg, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Marg and Teen Murti Marg.
This also comes against the backdrop of the Central government's efforts to improve connectivity within the redeveloped Central Vista project, which houses Parliament, Kartavya Path and several key government offices through a new metro corridor.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to conduct a study to explore construction of tunnels and underpasses in the Central Vista area to tackle traffic congestion and to meet future transport requirements projected up to 2060, officials said on Wednesday.
According to officials, DMRC has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for a comprehensive feasibility study which will cover traffic-prone stretches including C-Hexagon, Man Singh Marg, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Marg and Teen Murti Marg.
According to the official document, the consultant will assess existing traffic conditions, undertake future traffic forecasting, conduct traffic surveys and micro-simulation modelling, and prepare proposals for grade-separated infrastructure aimed at easing congestion at critical junctions.
The study is expected to examine strategic tunnels and underpasses that can reduce traffic bottlenecks without affecting the architectural, visual and ecological significance of the Central Vista precinct. DMRC has said the proposed interventions should be technically feasible, economically viable and environmentally sustainable.
The document notes that the exercise is intended to provide a “holistic, data-driven feasibility assessment” of infrastructure solutions that can decongest the area, accommodate projected traffic growth and maintain acceptable traffic service levels over the coming decades. It also emphasises the need to ensure seamless ceremonial and VIP movement while minimising disruption to the heritage character and aesthetic integrity of the area.
Apart from assessing structural feasibility and preparing broad cost estimates, the consultant will also evaluate environmental considerations and examine how the proposed infrastructure can be integrated with existing and planned transport systems, including Delhi Metro corridors serving the Central Vista region. The consultancy assignment is to be completed within six months, with the tender carrying a money deposit of Rs 4.14 lakh, officials said.
The study assumes significance as traffic management in Central Vista has always remained a challenge especially during peak office hours, national celebrations and occasions involving movement of key government functionaries.
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This also comes against the backdrop of the Central government’s efforts to improve connectivity within the redeveloped Central Vista project, which houses Parliament, Kartavya Path and several key government offices through a new metro corridor.
DMRC’s planned 10-km Central Vista corridor starts at RK Ashram Marg and loops below Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial – High Court, Baroda House and Bharat Mandapam to reach Indraprastha. The corridor is likely to benefit around 60,000 office-goers and two lakh visitors daily and is part of DMRC’s 16-km long Phase V(A) expansion, officials said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More