DMRC to conduct study to reduce traffic bottlenecks in Central Vista area

This also comes against the backdrop of the Central government's efforts to improve connectivity within the redeveloped Central Vista project, which houses Parliament, Kartavya Path and several key government offices through a new metro corridor.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to conduct a study to explore construction of tunnels and underpasses in the Central Vista area to tackle traffic congestion and to meet future transport requirements projected up to 2060, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, DMRC has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for a comprehensive feasibility study which will cover traffic-prone stretches including C-Hexagon, Man Singh Marg, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Marg and Teen Murti Marg.

According to the official document, the consultant will assess existing traffic conditions, undertake future traffic forecasting, conduct traffic surveys and micro-simulation modelling, and prepare proposals for grade-separated infrastructure aimed at easing congestion at critical junctions.