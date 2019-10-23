DMRC takes over Gurgaon Rapid Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took over operations and maintenance of the 11.6-km-long Rapid Metro in Gurgaon Tuesday night, a month after the High Court of Punjab and Haryana directed the Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) to do the same.

Advertising

According to a DMRC spokesperson, “adequate staff” has been deployed to maintain station and train operations, signalling and telecom, safety and security, as well as electrical and traction aspects of the project.

“The DMRC is committed towards providing the best possible services to commuters of the Rapid Metro line. The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff, so that passenger service may be maintained in a smooth manner,” said the spokesperson.

Explained Behind move, tussle between firms and Haryana authorities The matter of operation of the Rapid Metro reached the court on September 6, with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and the companies handling the Metro issuing termination notices to each other, alleging “material breaches” in the contract. The court had then directed the firms to continue operations until midnight of September 9 and resolve the dispute by negotiation. On September 20, the court initiated the process of handing the line to DMRC. This deadline was extended to October 23 last week.

The takeover has brought the operational Metro network in Delhi-NCR to 389 km, with trains covering 285 stations.

Officials said the service will follow the earlier schedule — trains will begin operations at 6 am from Sector 55-56 station, and the last train will depart from the same station at 10 pm. While trains will run at an interval of 4.30 minutes during morning peak hours, the frequency will be 5.15 minutes during evening peak hours.

Advertising

The service had commenced operations in 2013, with Phase I covering the stretch between Cyber City and Sikanderpur Metro station. Phase 2 was launched four years later, in 2017, and runs between Sikanderpur Metro station and Sector 55-56.

With the two phases, the Rapid Metro provides connectivity between Cyber City, which houses several offices as well as restaurants and shops, and Golf Course Road, where several gated condominiums, malls and MNCs are located.