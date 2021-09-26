DMRC sold 3.55 million carbon credits from 2012-2018

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sold 3.55 million carbon credits between 2012 and 2018, earning 19.5 crore, a DMRC spokesperson said.

In 2007, Delhi Metro became the first metro/railway project to be registered under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) by the United Nations. The CDM is a project-based greenhouse gas offset mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol that allows the public and the private sectors in high-income countries to purchase carbon credits from greenhouse gas emission-reducing projects in low- or middle-income nations, as part of their efforts to meet international emission targets under the Kyoto Protocol.

The first CDM project of Delhi Metro was based on regenerative-braking technology, and the carbon credits generated from the project till 2012 were sold for Rs 9.55 crore.

“The 2nd CDM project is based on the principle of modal shift. The essence of this project is that the carbon footprint of people travelling by metro is much lower than that of the same journeys performed by other modes of transport. The Delhi Metro has so far registered four projects – regenerative braking, modal shift, MRTS PoA and solar — with UNFCCC, all of which are the first of their kind in the world. In 2014, the Delhi Metro also became the first-ever metro and railway system in the world to be registered with the prestigious ‘Gold Standard Foundation’, Switzerland, which is also a globally accepted certification standard for carbon mitigation projects. So far, the DMRC has registered four projects with the Gold Standard Foundation,” the spokesperson said.

Officials added that the Delhi Metro has also provided consultations to other metro projects in the country to help them reduce their carbon footprints.