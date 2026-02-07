DMRC renames Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as ‘Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar’

Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has renamed Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as ‘Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar’. The station is located on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro and falls on the Shiv Vihar–Majlis Park corridor.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior DMRC official confirmed the development. “As per decision taken by the State Names Authority (SNA) Committee, the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station in East Delhi renamed as Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar,” the official said.
The Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar Metro station, earlier known as Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, has two platforms: Platform 1 serving trains towards Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur, and Platform 2 towards Majlis Park. The station is equipped with four lifts and three escalators. Passenger amenities include a first-aid room, toilets, and a token vending machine.
The Delhi Metro is the country’s longest metro network. It is the lifeline for Delhiites and the neighbouring areas. The 394-km-long metro route serves Delhi and its adjoining satellite cities, such as Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Bahadurgarh.
The Delhi Metro network consists of 289 stations and 11 corridors. It has 12 lines including the Red Line, Yellow Line, Blue Line (Lines 3 and 4), Green Line, Violet Line, Pink Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line, Airport Express Line (Orange Line), Rapid Metro (RMGL), and Noida Metro’s Aqua Line.
Delhi Metro phase 4 corridors
The Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project includes three priority corridors — Majlis Park to Maujpur on the Pink Line, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg on the Magenta Line, and Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad on the Golden Line.
