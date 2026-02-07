DMRC renames Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as ‘Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar’

Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has renamed Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as ‘Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar’. The station is located on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro and falls on the Shiv Vihar–Majlis Park corridor.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior DMRC official confirmed the development. “As per decision taken by the State Names Authority (SNA) Committee, the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station in East Delhi renamed as Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar,” the official said.

Also Read | Govt approved 17 metro rail projects in last 5 years – check details here

About Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar Metro station

The Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar Metro station, earlier known as Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, has two platforms: Platform 1 serving trains towards Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur, and Platform 2 towards Majlis Park. The station is equipped with four lifts and three escalators. Passenger amenities include a first-aid room, toilets, and a token vending machine.