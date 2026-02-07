DMRC renames Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as ‘Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar’

Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has renamed Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as 'Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar'.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 08:54 PM IST
DMRC renames Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro stationDMRC renames Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Metro latest update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has renamed Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station as ‘Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar’. The station is located on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro and falls on the Shiv Vihar–Majlis Park corridor.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior DMRC official confirmed the development. “As per decision taken by the State Names Authority (SNA) Committee, the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station in East Delhi renamed as Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar,” the official said.

Also Read | Govt approved 17 metro rail projects in last 5 years – check details here

About Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar Metro station

The Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar Metro station, earlier known as Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, has two platforms: Platform 1 serving trains towards Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur, and Platform 2 towards Majlis Park. The station is equipped with four lifts and three escalators. Passenger amenities include a first-aid room, toilets, and a token vending machine.

Also Read | DMRC Phase 4: Delhi Aerocity Metro Station set to become major interchange hub on Airport Express Line

Delhi Metro – India’s longest metro network

The Delhi Metro is the country’s longest metro network. It is the lifeline for Delhiites and the neighbouring areas. The 394-km-long metro route serves Delhi and its adjoining satellite cities, such as Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Bahadurgarh.

Also Read | Sarai Kale Khan-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor to see 1.67 lakh daily ridership

The Delhi Metro network consists of 289 stations and 11 corridors. It has 12 lines including the Red Line, Yellow Line, Blue Line (Lines 3 and 4), Green Line, Violet Line, Pink Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line, Airport Express Line (Orange Line), Rapid Metro (RMGL), and Noida Metro’s Aqua Line.

Delhi Metro phase 4 corridors

The Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project includes three priority corridors — Majlis Park to Maujpur on the Pink Line, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg on the Magenta Line, and Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad on the Golden Line.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
IND vs USA
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement