DMRC themselves lifted ‘corporate veil’: Reliance Infra to Delhi HC

Reliance Infrastructure-led Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) informed the Delhi High Court Tuesday that the argument that the corporate veil of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) cannot be lifted in the execution of the 2017 arbitral award to DAMEPL for paying unpaid dues cannot be made.

Appearing for DAMEPL, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted before a single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma that on March 10, 2022, a single bench of the High Court had noted that as per DMRC’s affidavit of February 14, 2022, the total funds available with the corporation under the head ‘total DMRC funds’ is Rs 1,452.10 crore; under the head ‘total project funds’ is Rs 2,681.29 crore; and under the head ‘total other funds’ is Rs 1,560 crore.

However Rs 514 crore is committed to salary, medical and post-retirement benefits of employees and Rs 114 crore is the portion of security deposit on smart cards, which is refundable to commuters, the single judge had noted.

The single judge had then considered that this amount (Rs 514+Rs 114 crore) has to be kept aside for the aforesaid purpose, however, from the remaining amount available in different bank accounts of DMRC as well as under other heads, the payments towards decretal amount has to be made to DAMEPL.

Sibal drew the court’s attention to the observation of the single judge who said that the award had attained finality and cannot be allowed to remain as a paper award, “therefore, the judgment debtor (DMRC) is duty bound to either divert its funds shown to be available in different heads mentioned in the affidavit of February 14, 2022, after seeking permission of the central government, if necessary, or raise loans to satisfy the award”.

Sibal argued that the DMRC wrote to the government of India in April 2022, seeking sanction under Section 89 of the Metro Railway Act for use of the funds lying under the head of Total Project Funds and Total Other Funds for the satisfaction of the Arbitral Award / decree and the Centre had declined this request on April 27, 2022.

Sibal said that if DMRC is an “entity unrelated to the shareholders then it should have paid”. “But what did DMRC do, they wrote to the government of India… it is government of India’s directions they have obeyed, if they obey and honour shareholders directions how can they argue today that you cannot lift the veil,” Sibal said.

Sibal argued that the single judge had asked DMRC to pay this amount but if necessary then take permission. “On what basis are they seeking permission? If they say that shareholders have nothing to do with the company? Money is lying with them. They go to the shareholder and they seek the direction of shareholder, who directs them and they honour. They have themselves lifted the corporate veil.”

Sibal further referred to the Ministry’s reply which said that matter had been examined in the ministry’ and ‘Amount released by the ministry…for phase 4 cannot be utilised by DMRC for any other purpose other than this.

These funds have been released for specific works of capital assets and cannot be diverted for any other liability. Sibal said that “this is contrary to Section 60 itself. Shareholder is determining decision making process of DMRC an independent entity. By their action of the shareholder, they ensure that part of the decree is not honoured.”

Sibal further argued, “There was no need to go to government but they went. When I say that shareholder must pay which is what they (DMRC) have been talking about themselves namely that ‘I’ll have Govt of india and GNCTD contribute 50%’ now argument is made that you can’t lift the corporate veil. It the argument of desperation as they have themselves lifted it”. Matter is now listed on Friday.