Will Delhi Metro’s newest line make your commute easier? Here’s the build plan

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids to appoint a detailed design consultant for three stations on the proposed Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj Metro corridor, marking a step forward in the implementation of the Phase V(A) expansion project.
The stations are: Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj interchange station
The Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj section is expected to improve east-west connectivity in Southeast Delhi and provide a direct Metro link between areas currently dependent on road transport. The corridor will connect with the existing network at Kalindi Kunj and is expected to benefit commuters travelling between Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon.
According to the tender issued by DMRC, the consultant will prepare architectural and building service designs, including electrical and mechanical works for the Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj interchange stations on the corridor. The consultancy contract has an estimated value of Rs 2.4 crore and a completion period of 48 months.
The Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj section is part of the broader Golden Line under Phase V(A), which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year.
When the project was approved, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that commuters travelling between Noida and Faridabad on one side and Gurgaon on the other would benefit from the new link.
“The Kalindi Kunj-Tughlakabad corridor will see heavy footfall from day one. This will reduce pressure on interchange stations and reduce delays. Metro is a lifeline in Delhi, so its medium and last-mile connectivity can shift people from using personal vehicle dependency,” Anil Chhikara, former deputy commissioner of transport in the Delhi government, had told this newspaper.
Construction is likely to begin in 2026 and the expansion is expected to be completed by 2028.
-A 2.2-km extension of the Golden Line from Aerocity to Terminal 1 of IGI Airport
-A 10-km Central Vista corridor linking RK Ashram Marg and Indraprastha through key government office districts
Together, the three corridors are expected to improve access to the Central Vista area, the airport and emerging residential hubs in South Delhi.
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