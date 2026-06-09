Will Delhi Metro’s newest line make your commute easier? Here’s the build plan

The corridor will connect with the existing network at Kalindi Kunj and is expected to benefit commuters travelling between Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon. (Source: Express ArchiveS)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids to appoint a detailed design consultant for three stations on the proposed Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj Metro corridor, marking a step forward in the implementation of the Phase V(A) expansion project.

The stations are: Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj interchange station

Which areas will this new corridor cover?

The Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj section is expected to improve east-west connectivity in Southeast Delhi and provide a direct Metro link between areas currently dependent on road transport. The corridor will connect with the existing network at Kalindi Kunj and is expected to benefit commuters travelling between Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon.