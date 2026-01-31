DMRC Phase 4: Delhi Aerocity Metro Station set to become major interchange hub on Airport Express Line

Delhi Metro Phase 4: The Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line corridor’s extension from Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 station, spanning 2.263 km, received approval in December 2025.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Aerocity Metro station to emerge as key interchange on Airport Express Line (Image: DMRC)Aerocity Metro station to emerge as key interchange on Airport Express Line (Image: DMRC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: With the Delhi Metro’s expansion to enhance connectivity on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line corridor, the Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Airport Express Line is set to emerge as a major interchange hub. The Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line corridor is being constructed as part of Delhi Metro Phase 4.

The corridor’s extension from Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 station, spanning 2.263 km, received approval in December 2025.

Delhi Aerocity Metro Station to have triple interchange facility in future

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, said that the station will also have provisions to be developed into a triple interchange in the future. “In the future, the station will also have the provision of being turned into a triple interchange, as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will have interchange facilities at Delhi Aerocity for its proposed corridor to Alwar,” Dayal said.

Also Read | DMRC expansion: Delhi Metro to get 5 triple interchange stations – Full list

According to the DMRC, the new Delhi Aerocity Metro station will offer platform-to-platform connectivity (on one side) as well as concourse-to-concourse paid-area connectivity between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line. The station platforms will be located at a depth of around 22 metres.

Dayal said that as per the planned alignment, the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other almost diagonally. “As per the alignment planned, the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other almost diagonally. The necessary structural provisions for the construction of the NCRTC platform shall be kept in the station for its future integration,” he added.

Delhi Aerocity Metro station on Golden Line

The new Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Golden Line will be significantly longer – around 290 metres. This is to meet interchange requirements, as the usual length of an interchange station is about 260 metres.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Phase 5A: Central Secretariat to become triple interchange station on DMRC network

Significance of Delhi Aerocity Metro station interchange hub

The Delhi Aerocity Metro station interchange facility will be a major connectivity boost for various areas of south Delhi, which will be connected by the Aerocity – Tughlakabad Metro corridor. Several areas including Tughalakabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur etc will have quick access to all terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Story continues below this ad

“Now with the approval to the extension of the Golden Line till Terminal 1 IGI Airport station of Magenta Line, passengers traveling from many south Delhi areas will have direct access to the Terminal 1 of the airport.

Passengers from Terminal 1D will also be able to take the Airport Line from Aerocity through Metro by taking the Golden Line from Terminal 1 IGI Airport till Aerocity,” Dayal further said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
'It seems the process will now be discontinued': Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement