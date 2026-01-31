DMRC Phase 4: Delhi Aerocity Metro Station set to become major interchange hub on Airport Express Line

Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: With the Delhi Metro’s expansion to enhance connectivity on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line corridor, the Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Airport Express Line is set to emerge as a major interchange hub. The Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line corridor is being constructed as part of Delhi Metro Phase 4.
The corridor’s extension from Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 station, spanning 2.263 km, received approval in December 2025.
Delhi Aerocity Metro Station to have triple interchange facility in future
In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, said that the station will also have provisions to be developed into a triple interchange in the future. “In the future, the station will also have the provision of being turned into a triple interchange, as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will have interchange facilities at Delhi Aerocity for its proposed corridor to Alwar,” Dayal said.
According to the DMRC, the new Delhi Aerocity Metro station will offer platform-to-platform connectivity (on one side) as well as concourse-to-concourse paid-area connectivity between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line. The station platforms will be located at a depth of around 22 metres.
Dayal said that as per the planned alignment, the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other almost diagonally. “As per the alignment planned, the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other almost diagonally. The necessary structural provisions for the construction of the NCRTC platform shall be kept in the station for its future integration,” he added.
Delhi Aerocity Metro station on Golden Line
The new Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Golden Line will be significantly longer – around 290 metres. This is to meet interchange requirements, as the usual length of an interchange station is about 260 metres.
Significance of Delhi Aerocity Metro station interchange hub
The Delhi Aerocity Metro station interchange facility will be a major connectivity boost for various areas of south Delhi, which will be connected by the Aerocity – Tughlakabad Metro corridor. Several areas including Tughalakabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur etc will have quick access to all terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
“Now with the approval to the extension of the Golden Line till Terminal 1 IGI Airport station of Magenta Line, passengers traveling from many south Delhi areas will have direct access to the Terminal 1 of the airport.
Passengers from Terminal 1D will also be able to take the Airport Line from Aerocity through Metro by taking the Golden Line from Terminal 1 IGI Airport till Aerocity,” Dayal further said.
