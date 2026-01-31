DMRC Phase 4: Delhi Aerocity Metro Station set to become major interchange hub on Airport Express Line

Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: With the Delhi Metro’s expansion to enhance connectivity on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line corridor, the Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Airport Express Line is set to emerge as a major interchange hub. The Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line corridor is being constructed as part of Delhi Metro Phase 4.

The corridor’s extension from Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 station, spanning 2.263 km, received approval in December 2025.

Delhi Aerocity Metro Station to have triple interchange facility in future

In a statement, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, said that the station will also have provisions to be developed into a triple interchange in the future. “In the future, the station will also have the provision of being turned into a triple interchange, as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will have interchange facilities at Delhi Aerocity for its proposed corridor to Alwar,” Dayal said.