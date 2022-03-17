Amid differences over panel to select Metro MD, Delhi govt finalises its pick, to seek approval from Centre

Even as the Centre and Delhi government are at odds over the formation of a ‘selection committee’ to pick the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the latter has finalised the name of Vikas Kumar, who is currently working as DMRC’s Director, operations, for the top post.

According to sources, a file in this regard will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) via Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for final approval.

Kumar is a 1988 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer. Before being appointed as Director operations last year, he had been working as executive director of DMRC for several years. “Kumar has been found to be the best candidate for the role as he has vast experience in metro operations and functioning. He has been working with the DMRC for more than a decade now since 2005. We are trying to send the file by Thursday evening, or it will be sent on Monday,” said a senior government official.

In a letter to the AAP government last week, the Centre had asked it to “reconstitute” the committee, pointing out that it does not have a member from the Union government, and specifically the MoHUA. It also said that the panel formed by the Delhi government is “missing” experienced professionals.

A Delhi government spokesperson, however, had said the letter has “many legal loopholes” and “opinions are being taken from lawyers on this”. The selection committee also went ahead with interviews of shortlisted candidates.

Despite differences over the panel, sources said the Delhi government remains optimistic that the Centre will approve its pick. “We are hoping that the Centre will approve the Delhi government’s nominee, Vikas Kumar, as the new MD as he is fit for the job, talented, and knows every nook and corner of the Metro – from operations to construction and administrative functioning. The Centre will not have any reason to reject him,” said a source.

Other sources, however, pointed out that “clearance from the central government will take time, or it may refuse to give its nod, as the Delhi government’s selection committee did not include any representative from the Centre”.

MoHUA Secretary and DMRC chairman Manoj Joshi, in the letter, had highlighted that the last committee formed in 2011 to select incumbent MD Mangu Singh had representatives from the central government including the UD secretary.

The 2011 committee had the then secretary of MoUD, Dr Sudhir Krishna; Chief Secretary, GNCTD, P K Tripathi; and the predecessor MD, E Sreedharan, as members.

The current selection committee formed on March 2 is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and has Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, World Resource Institute CEO O P Aggarwal and Additional Chief Secretary to the Delhi CM, Satya Gopal, as its members.

Mangu Singh (66) is the second and current MD of DMRC. He was appointed in 2012 and his term was extended at least four times. The last extension was in September 2021. His extended term will end on March 31.