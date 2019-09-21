DMRC may take over Rapid Metro next week, Punjab & Haryana HC said

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday ordered that Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Limited and Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Limited will continue to operate the Metro links maximum up to October 16. However, the court was told that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is likely to take over operations next week.

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has already entered into an agreement with DMRC for operating the Metro links running from Delhi Metro’s Sikanderpur station to Sector 56 and NH-8 for the next five years.

The division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi said handover from Rapid Metrorail to DMRC will take place under the supervision of Justice (retd.) Kailash Gambhir and Justice (retd.) V K Gupta from September 23.

The court also ordered the Comptroller and Auditor General, assisted by auditors of HSVP and Rapid Metrorail, to ascertain the amount of actual debt due to Rapid Metrorail. CAG has been asked to complete its report within 30 days.

The order was passed based on a consensus reached between the parties in pursuance of an offer made by Rapid Metrorail.

The matter reached the court on September 6 as the contract between Rapid Metrorail and HSVP for operating the lines was about to expire as a termination notice was to come into effect.