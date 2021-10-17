DMRC introduces free high-speed Wi-Fi on all stations of yellow line

The Delhi Metro has introduced free high-speed Wi-Fi on all 37 metro stations of its yellow line, which runs from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli, from Sunday.

A spokesperson of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DIAL) said, “The service, coinciding with the start of the festival season, has been launched on this line comprising 37 Metro stations, most of which are underground. The line travels through the most congested parts of Delhi covering outer Delhi, north Delhi through central Delhi and south Delhi, and finally Gurugram. More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterpreted internet access to the commuters. This high-speed free Wi-Fi service will prove to be a special boon to students travelling to and from North Delhi Campus of the Delhi University.”

Passengers can access Wi-Fi by selecting “OUI DMRC FREE WIFI” on their phone, enter their number and email ID to receive an OTP.

High-speed Wi-Fi connection is already available on the Blue Line which runs from Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali and has 40 stations and on the Airport Express Line which runs from New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector-21, linking Indira Gandhi International Airport and comprises six metro stations.

In total, 94 stations have Wi-Fi, which is being provided by a consortium led by M/S Techno Sat Comm.

The DIAL spokesperson said, “Apart from providing free Wi-Fi at the Metro stations across its network, the DMRC in association with the Techno Sat Comm is striving to introduce this facility inside Metro trains also within a year. Upgrading and installing the desired access points is quite a challenging task in already operational trains. The DMRC on a trial basis had introduced free Wi-Fi facility in the trains on its Airport Line, but services were suspended due to Covid-induced constraints in 2020 and they are now in the process of being restored.”

He added that passengers can contact the help-line number (9541693693) in case they face any issue with the Wi-Fi at any of the Metro stations.