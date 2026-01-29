DMRC expansion: Delhi Metro to get 5 triple interchange stations – Full list

Delhi Metro expansion, Delhi Metro interchange station: The Delhi Metro is set to have five triple interchange stations in the coming years. At present, Kashmere Gate is the only station with a triple interchange facility. The triple interchange stations enable seamless transfers between three metro corridors at a single location.

How many interchange stations are there in Delhi Metro?

At present, there are 29 interchange metro stations in DMRC network. However, after completion of Phase 4, total number of interchange stations will be 43, and with Phase 5(A), the number of interchanges will increase to 46. The interchange stations significantly reduce travel time and make cross-city journeys faster, smoother and more convenient for commuters.