DMRC expansion: Delhi Metro to get 5 triple interchange stations – Full list

Delhi Metro expansion plan: The Delhi Metro is set to have five triple interchange stations in the coming years. The triple interchange stations enable seamless transfers between three metro corridors at a single location.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJan 29, 2026 08:36 PM IST
The interchange stations significantly reduce travel time.The interchange stations significantly reduce travel time (Image: DMRC/X)
Delhi Metro expansion, Delhi Metro interchange station: The Delhi Metro is set to have five triple interchange stations in the coming years. At present, Kashmere Gate is the only station with a triple interchange facility. The triple interchange stations enable seamless transfers between three metro corridors at a single location.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Phase 5A: Central Secretariat to become triple interchange station on DMRC network

How many interchange stations are there in Delhi Metro?

At present, there are 29 interchange metro stations in DMRC network. However, after completion of Phase 4, total number of interchange stations will be 43, and with Phase 5(A), the number of interchanges will increase to 46. The interchange stations significantly reduce travel time and make cross-city journeys faster, smoother and more convenient for commuters.

A look at details of triple interchange stations in the Delhi Metro network

Serial Number Triple Interchange Stations Interchange between
Upcoming in Phase V(A)
1 Central Secretariat (i)Yellow Line
(Samaypur Badli – Millennium City Centre, Gurugram)
(ii)Violet Line
(Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh)
(iii) Magenta Line
(Central Vista Corridor from R.K. Ashram Marg –
Indraprastha)
Upcoming in Phase IV
1 Azadpur i)Yellow Line
(Samaypur Badli – Millennium City Centre, Gurugram)
(ii)Pink Line
(Majlis Park – Maujpur/Shiv Vihar – Majlis Park),
(iii)Magenta Line
(Janakpuri West – R.K. Ashram Marg)
2 New Delhi (i)Yellow Line
(Samaypur Badli – Millennium City Centre, Gurugram),(ii)Airport Express Line
(New Delhi – Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25),
(iii) Magenta Line
Inderlok – Indraprastha section.
3 Lajpat Nagar (i)Violet Line
(Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh
(ii) Pink Line
(Majlis Park – Maujpur/Shiv Vihar – Majlis Park)
(iii)Golden Line
(Lajpat Nagar – Saket G Block).
4 Inderlok (i)Red Line
(Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) – Rithala)
(ii)Green Line
(Inderlok- Brig. Hoshiar Singh)
(iii) Magenta Line
(Inderlok – Indraprastha Corridor)
Presently Operational
1 Kashmere Gate
(At present)		 (i)Yellow Line
(Samaypur Badli – Millennium City Centre, Gurugram)
(ii)Violet Line
(Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh)
(iii) Red Line
(Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) – Rithala)

(Source: DMRC)

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Advertisement