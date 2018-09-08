DMRC, environment agency spar over Delhi Metro fare

CSE, in a statement, said that it looked at cities with large metro networks, used the same UBS data, and found that they are far more affordable than Delhi Metro. (Representational) CSE, in a statement, said that it looked at cities with large metro networks, used the same UBS data, and found that they are far more affordable than Delhi Metro. (Representational)

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) crossed swords once again Friday, with the advocacy group re-emphasising that the capital’s “lifeline” is amongst the least affordable public transit systems in the world — even when compared to cities like Paris, New York, Hong Kong and London.

The DMRC countered the claim, saying the CSE has used a “selective criterion” — data of financial services firm UBS to arrive at its conclusion — while reiterating that the Delhi Metro was not the second-most expensive in the world.

CSE, in a statement, said that it looked at cities with large metro networks, used the same UBS data, and found that they are far more affordable than Delhi Metro. The calculation, it said, factored in the overall daily commuting cost by different modes.

“In Delhi, the percentage of income required to use the Metro system stands at 14 per cent. Compared to this, it is 2.9 per cent in Hong Kong; 6.6 per cent in Paris; 5.3 per cent in Beijing, 5.2 per cent in Seoul; 5.7 per cent in Shanghai; and 4.6 per cent in New York. Even London is marginally better than Delhi…Thus, the DMRC’s argument about Delhi being more affordable than cities with large Metro networks does not hold much ground,” the statement said.

DMRC, which has been losing ridership since it hiked fares in 2017, claimed that of the 14 per cent income, money spent on a Metro commute has a share of 5.5 per cent only.

DMRC said: “We reiterate that it is not the second most expensive Metro in the world. CSE has admitted that it has used a selective criterion for their classification. The data given by DMRC is from an authentic source, COMET, which is an association of International Metros… CSE said that overall percentage of income required to use Metro is 14%. DMRC is using only around 5.5% of this component, indicating that one has to spend only one-third (of their income) on the Metro…”

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to Union Minister Hardeep Puri to reduce fares. Puri tweeted: “Report says, it is not about trip cost of Delhi Metro, but about the total journey cost of commuters who, because of poor integration of different systems, poor connectivity & frequent interchanging of modes, end up paying a lot for commuting. Door-step connectivity is required.”

CSE, however, said the DMRC arrived at its 5.5 per cent estimate by taking into consideration the average per capita income in the capital.

“This does not take into account the income inequalities in the city. Various studies support the threshold of 10-15 per cent of income, which can be spent on transport as an upper cap for a system, to be accepted as affordable. CSE finds that a sizeable number of households in the lower income bracket can find it difficult to afford the Delhi Metro on a regular basis,” CSE said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: “Report says, it is not about trip cost of Delhi Metro, but about the total journey cost of commuters who, because of poor integration of different systems, poor connectivity & frequent interchanging of modes, end up paying a lot for commuting. Door-step connectivity is required.”

