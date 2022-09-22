DMRC data indicates commuter footfall  yet to return to pre-pandemic levels

Data on the total interchange footfall at interchange stations of Delhi Metro and the average daily footfall at major stations for the month of August indicates that they are yet to return to pre-pandemic levels at most stations.

Out of 21 interchange stations for which data from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for 2019 and 2022, the total interchange footfall for the month of August 2022 at 19 metro stations was less than the total interchange footfall recorded at these stations in August 2019.

Total interchange footfall refers to the number of people who entered the system at the interchange station and those who switched lines at the station, according to DMRC officials.

The largest variation was at Karkarduma, where the total interchange footfall in August this year was 58% less than that in August 2019. Yamuna Bank metro station has seen a similar steep fall of around 41% in total interchange footfall.

At major interchange stations like Kashmere Gate where the red, yellow and violet lines intersect, the total interchange footfall in August this year was 25% below that in August 2019. Rajiv Chowk has also seen a fall of around 27% in total interchange footfall.

The only two stations to have recorded an increase in total interchange footfall in August this year when compared to the month in 2019 were Anand Vihar (a 13% rise in total interchange footfall) and Mayur Vihar-I (a 35% rise in total interchange footfall).

From the end of February this year, Delhi metro has been allowing passengers to stand in compartments as well. Earlier restrictions included reduced seating capacity and not permitting standing travel.

The average daily footfall at major stations in August this year is also less than what August recorded in 2019. Footfall refers to the number of people who entered and exited the station, DMRC officials said.

At the New Delhi metro station, which topped the list of stations in terms of footfall both in 2019 and 2022, the average footfall in August 2019 was 1,23,793. This is higher than the average of 1,02,033 in August 2022.

At Rajiv Chowk, which was second on the list of top ten stations with regard to average daily footfall in August 2019, the fall in terms of footfall has been steeper.

In August this year, the average daily footfall at Rajiv Chowk was 80,141, which is 33% less than the figure of 1,20,934 in August 2019. At Huda City Centre, the figure for 2022 was 81,470, lower than 1,16,727 in Aug 2019.

Sewa Ram, head of the department, Transport Planning, School of Planning and Architecture, said, “There might be some shortfall in terms of the total demand. Some offices continue to work online. The problem that we observed during the Covid situation was that people shifted from the metro to using private vehicles…some demand has shifted. The lower number of interchanges could also mean that people have shifted to another mode of connectivity, either first or last-mile connectivity. They may either walk or take another mode of transport instead of interchanging.”