DMRC to construct loop corridor under Central Vista project, signs agreement with CPWD

To provide smooth connectivity to government employees, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to construct a loop corridor between the existing Central Secretariat Metro station and the upcoming office complex that is part of the Central Vista project. The DMRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in this regard on Monday.

The 3-km-long loop corridor will connect four new Central Secretariat buildings with the existing Central Secretariat Metro station. Planning is being done, expecting a peak demand of 20,000 passengers per hour during the morning and evening hours. The entire corridor will be underground.

According to officials, the DMRC will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), finalise the horizontal and vertical alignment of the tracks and tunnels, along with sizing of facilities like platforms, support services and maintenance facilities. It will also appoint a Detailed Design Consultant for the project.

While the CPWD will carry out basic civil structure construction work, the Delhi Metro will execute all other finishing and service works including design and construction of control systems, signal systems, track work, rolling stock, electrical and maintenance work, and others, said a DMRC official.

The MoU was signed at Metro Bhawan by DMRC’s Director, Business Development, Pramit Kumar Garg, and Special DG, CPWD, P S Chauhan.

Currently, the Delhi Metro network is spread over 391 km with 286 Metro stations. As part of its fourth phase of expansion, DMRC is engaged in the construction of 65 km of new lines across three different corridors.