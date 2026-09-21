In a first, DLF to undertake Rs 130-cr infra project to decongest Gurugram stretch

In what is said to be a one-of-its-kind development project, the Haryana government has cleared a proposal for the construction of a three-lane flyover and a three-lane underpass to decongest the Delhi-bound stretch of National Highway 48 near Ambience Mall in Gurugram, one of the busiest roads in the Millennium City, officials said.

The infrastructure project, estimated to cost around Rs 130 crore, will be entirely financed by real estate developer DLF, according to senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials. This is a first-of-its-kind project in north India where a private builder will independently fund and oversee the execution of public road infrastructure of this scale. The developer previously partnered with the Haryana government to develop the Golf Course Road.

Corridor operating at 70% beyond capacity

The clearance comes on the back of a 15-day traffic study carried out in August 2025 by a private consultant for DLF, which was submitted to the GMDA and the state government. The study recorded 24,429 passenger car units (PCUs) on the arterial route during the evening peak hour. The traffic density along the corridor sits 70% above the road’s design threshold, while total Delhi-bound volume along the section clocks in at 52,700 PCUs per hour, the report pointed out.

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A company spokesperson told The Indian Express that the flyover and underpass near DLF Downtown will ease transit at one of Gurugram’s most critical corridors. While the state has accorded in-principle clearance, the detailed engineering alignments and formal paperwork are currently being finalised with the GMDA, said officials. “The proposed external infrastructure including flyovers and underpasses near DLF Downtown will further ease and enhance traffic flow at one of Gurugram’s busiest corridors. DLF is committed to undertaking this project at its own cost and working closely with the authorities to deliver a robust, efficient, and sustainable solution,” the spokesperson added.

DLF had earlier been part of the company behind the Rapid Metro that connects Cyber Hub and Golf Course Road. In 2009, DLF sealed a joint venture with infrastructure giant IL&FS, establishing Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL). DLF held a 26% minority stake in the consortium, while IL&FS controlled the majority share at 74%. DLF later sold its entire stake to IL&FS and exited the venture.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) real estate conference on September 18, Sriram Khattar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director (Rental Business), DLF, said that Gurugram has grown into one of India’s most dynamic business and urban centres.

The development in the city extends beyond erecting structures to shaping the living fabric of communities, which entails contributing meaningfully to public infrastructure and long-term development, he said.

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Execution in phases

With the flyover scheduled to be built first, the construction will be executed in phases. Originating at the U-turn underpass near Ambience Mall, the elevated three-lane corridor will run parallel to the existing flyover above the service road on the Delhi-to-Jaipur carriageway toward Cyber City and DLF Downtown.

This link will allow commuters to bypass the bottlenecked Moulsari Avenue and Shankar Chowk intersections entirely. As part of this phase, the service road situated behind the U-turn underpass will also be widened from two lanes to four.

The second component involves a three-lane underpass originating at Moulsari Avenue, which will run underneath the expressway to merge directly with Delhi-bound traffic. This will remove the requirement for Delhi-bound vehicles to navigate the surface intersection at Shankar Chowk.