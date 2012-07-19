DLF records 3 mins car-retrieval time,visitors say they waited for 45 mins

For 45 minutes Pavni Sachdeva waited in the queue to park her car at the DLF multi-level parking facility in Sarojini Nagar. After Sachdeva reached the entry point,it took her another 5 minutes to park her car on the pallet.

In another part of the South Square parking complex,Indira Aggarwal waited for 55 minutes before she got car out.

This,when only 178 cars had lined up for the test run at the facility on Wednesday. In total,the parking lot has 824 slots on seven levels.

Even as shopowners at Sarojini Nagar market and officials of DLF and New Delhi Municipal Council continue to argue over the need and efficiency of the parking lot,visitors are struggling with parking issues.

We do not have the option of surface parking. It took me 45 minutes to reach the entry-point,and another 45 to retrieve my car after I asked for it, said Major Dabur.

The complex has eight lifts  four are for parking and four for retrieving  a number that might prove to be inadequate.

Sachdeva,Aggarwal and Major Dabur were among the visitors who chose to park their vehicles in South Square. Other than them,more than 160 traders parked their vehicles at the complex to assess the efficiency of the automated car parking.

Now,traders,Traffic department,NDMC and DLF have prepared reports on the facility. DLF,however,claimed that the trial was successful with retrieval taking an average of three minutes.

We serviced more than 178 cars in an hour,with 104 cars parked and 74 cars retrieved. This is a very good number to achieve. In the past six months,94 per cent cars have been retrieved here,in less than three minutes,while only .40 per cent cars took more than five minutes be retrieved in the same period. From January to June,the number of cars being parked at South Square has risen from 4,206 to 9,225, said Benu Sehgal,vice-president,Mall Management,DLF.

By retrieval time DLF means the period between the moment a car is ready to be put on a lift and the time it reaches the customer.

When asked about the time spent in waiting for the car to reach the lift,Sehgal said: When we go to an ATM,we estimate withdrawal time of money from the time we insert our card and not the time we stand in the queue.

The market association,too,had placed its volunteers to record the time.

Mahendra Jhulka,general secretary of Babu Market,said average time taken till the entry point is 25 to 30 minutes,checking till lift is five minutes and from issue of token and receipt till payment to claim the car is 25 to 45 minutes.

If a customer spends more than 30 minutes parking a car and more than 30 minutes in claiming it why would they come to Sarojini? For us the retrieval time of three minutes means nothing, said Jhulka.

Pramod Sharma,president of Main Market Sarojini Nagar,said their records also registered similar timings. We are 400 traders in main and Babu markets. We come between 9.30 am and 10 am and leave between 9 pm and 9.30 pm. Only 170 cars took over an hour to park and 45 minutes to retrieve,what will happen if there are more than 400 cars? said Sharma.

On an average,there are 800-1,000 cars are parked in surface parking of Sarojini Nagar,and the number rises three-fold on weekends.

Amit Prasad,Director of Press and Information at NDMC,said the agency okayed the parking.

Today we parked 170 cars in one hour. All the cars came at the same time,which in not the case often, he said.

All the reports will be submitted to Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority,headed by Bhure Lal.

