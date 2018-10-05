DLF executive booked for ‘stalking’ firm’s sales executive

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday. (Representational) The FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday. (Representational)

A sales executive at DLF has registered a case against an “executive” of the organisation in Gurgaon, alleging that he has been stalking her for several months. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday.

The woman has claimed she took the matter to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the organisation earlier this year, but no action was taken. DLF had not commented on the incident until Thursday evening. “My life is in danger, even after I have officially reported the matter to authorities, including the DLF ICC. The repeat offender has not stopped… he gives me open threats, makes lewd gestures on office premises, stalks me, and I receive threat calls from his goon friends,” she alleged in her police complaint.

“I had lodged a complaint at DLF 5 police station on May 18, but no action was taken. Attacks on me are even captured on the cameras inside the office…,” she alleged. “The woman approached us with the complaint on Wednesday, alleging a DLF executive had been stalking her, and a case has been registered against him. No arrests have been made yet. A probe is being carried out,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

