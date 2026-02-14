Djinns, occult rituals to treat kidney stones: Cops gather proof against ‘godman’ arrested over Peeragarhi car deaths

A piece of paper containing a mantra to summon djinns as well as occult rituals to treat kidney stones and impotency, pictures of women holding placards declaring their ‘virginity’ status: these are part of the evidence that the Delhi Police has gathered against self-styled godman Kamruddin, who was arrested on Wednesday for killing three persons in Outer Delhi after promising them quick money.

Kamruddin was arrested after the bodies of Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40) were found dead inside a car on Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday. He allegedly fed the trio sweets laced with poison and fled with their cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

Police said that after his death, a piece of paper was found on Naresh in which a 100-word mantra was written, allegedly to summon a djinn. The phrase started with a line “husn ki pari”, they added.

“A diary was also recovered from Laxmi, which had details of multiple women: from measurements of the body parts to a history of the surgeries they have undergone and the medications they took,” said a senior officer.

“Multiple pictures of these women were recovered from Laxmi’s phone. They were holding placards containing their personal details. Based on these details, Kamruddin would choose a ‘perfect’ woman: someone who is ‘untouched’ before marriage and has never been bitten by an animal,” the officer added.

“Kamruddin would then tell the victims that if they pay him Rs 2 lakh, a djinn would make ‘physical’ contact with one of the ‘selected’ women, and they would experience dhanvarsha,” the officer further said.

Police said Kamruddin claimed to treat medical problems as well via occult practices. He allegedly charged between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 to treat kidney stones.

“He would put a cloth around the stomach of the patient. He would then clinch his fist, hiding a stone and wet sindoor, and move the same under the cloth. He would then take out his hand and open it. People would see his red-coloured hand and a stone, and assume that it’s blood from the kidney,” the officer said.

Kamruddin allegedly operated a ‘tantric’ centre in Loni in Ghaziabad and Firozabad. Police said that over the years, Kamruddin had amassed enough money to open a restaurant in Loni and a marriage hall in Firozabad for two of his sons. He was also very well aware of his surroundings, often asking his victims to drop him off in deserted areas with no CCTV cameras.

“He was tracked after we found Laxmi’s phone… She had sent Kamruddin’s location to Naresh on the day of their meeting. When our team reached Loni, he tried to jump off a 15-foot wall to escape,” the officer said.

Maintaining that several unsaved contacts have been found from Kamruddin’s analogue cell phone, the officer added, “He didn’t save any number to avoid being traced. He would memorise important ones.”

Last May, he had allegedly killed two men using the same modus operandi at Makkhanpur in Firozabad. Police said in that case too he had taken Rs 5 lakh from the victims.

The officer said that though he has so far confessed to his involvement in six murders — spanning across three cases — there could be more victims.

The role of his family members is also being ascertained, police said.