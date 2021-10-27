DJB will now provide water connections to all households directly

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will now provide all household water connections without any intermediaries, according to the decision taken at a board meeting of the DJB held by Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

While the DJB maintains a pipeline network of around 13,000 km, the connection from the pipeline to the household had to be drawn by the individual consumer. The new decision means that the DJB will lay pipelines as well as install connections and meters. With the DJB taking charge of all connections, handling damaged pipelines, contamination, and unauthorised connections could become easier, said a communication from the government. This can also help provide new meter connections in upcoming colonies.

Rates vary depending on the category of the residential colony. The DJB has approved a cost of Rs 4,000 for residential connections in colonies under categories A, B and C, while a commercial connection will cost Rs 8,000 in these categories. Residential connections in categories D and E will cost Rs 2,000, with commercial connections priced at Rs 4,000. A rate of Rs 1,000 will be levied for F, G, and H category colonies and villages, while commercial connections in these areas will cost Rs 2,000.

The installation of an RO plant with a capacity of 20 million gallons per day at Okhla, was also approve. The RO plant will be fed by lakes and groundwater, while treated water will be transported to homes using the existing pipeline network. The project is expected to be complete by May 2022. A private investor will operate the plant.