Wednesday, June 27, 2018
DJB to lay pipelines,supply hit in South,Central Delhi

Written by Press Trust Of India | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2013 12:12:46 am
Supply of water will be affected in various areas of South and Central Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday as Delhi Jal Board will lay new pipelines to strengthen the distribution network.

A DJB official said supply of water will be hit in RK Puram,Vasant Vihar,Katwaria Sarai,Ber Sarai,Kishan Garh,Safdarjung Development Area,Munirka,Mehrauli,Green Park,Jawaharlal Nehru University,Safdarjung Enclave,Janakpuri,Sagarpur and adjoining areas.

Laying of new pipelines will also affect water distribution in several areas of Central Delhi,Delhi Cantonment,Moti Bagh,Nanakpura,Vasant Vihar,Vasant Enclave,Shanti Niketan,Westend Colony,AIIMS,Safdarjung Hospital and adjoining areas,the official said.

