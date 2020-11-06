Delhi Jal Board plans vigilance drive to prevent misuse of water

Chadha meets with DJB officials Thursday. (Express photo)

Stating that wastage of water and illegal connections will not be tolerated, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan for a month-long vigilance campaign. Authorised officers of the DJB can check water wastage — through overflowing water tanks and misuse of water for gardening, among others — and file challans in the designated courts of the Special Metropolitan Magistrates.

During a meeting with DJB officials on Thursday, Chadha said very few challans were issued last year. “Under the vigilance campaign, DJB will send teams to different areas across the city. The purpose of this campaign will not be to issue challans alone, but also to spread awareness among people on the appropriate use of water,” he said.

He also said, “It has also been found that the water meant for domestic purposes is used for non-domestic purposes. Delhi Jal Board cannot afford to show any patience for such inexcusable acts. Any individual or body found guilty of such an offence must be issued a challan on the spot.”

