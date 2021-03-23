DJB moves SC against closure of water channel

The closure of the channel during summer will impact 25% of water supply to the capital. It may cause a crisis as the demand for water is higher than the average 1,100 MGD, even as the DJB can only supply around 935 MGD.

The Delhi Jal Board has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a planned closure of a water channel in Punjab this month, which could severely impact water supply to the capital, even as talks continue on the issue with the Punjab and Haryana governments.

Sources said technical inspections were carried out at a site in Punjab where the embankment and waterbed of the Bhakra Main Line (BML), which carries about 232 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the capital from Ravi and Beas rivers, is damaged. The Punjab government had planned to close the channel from March 25 to April 24 for repairs but the date is now undecided as there are talks to postpone the work.

A petition was filed in the SC on Saturday to prevent closure of the channel by stakeholder states Punjab and Haryana, sources said.

