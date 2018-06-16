DJB chief admits water crisis but says families had longstanding rivalry

The victim, Krishan Bhadana (45) The victim, Krishan Bhadana (45)

For the past two weeks, Krishan Bhadana’s family of 20 has been saving every drop of water. The water to clean their clothes is stored to flush toilets, while drinking water is sourced from local shops. Every morning, Krishan’s aunt Viramati (58) carries a makeshift motor pump, looking to set it up with a pipeline. They claim they haven’t received water at home for the past two weeks and have to pay private water tankers Rs 1,700 for 4,000 litres.

On the day Krishan was killed, Viramati could not get water in the morning. She left behind her water pump and asked her family members to look for a water connection — something that ostensibly got Krishan killed. “The neighbour’s family already had two water connections,” Viramati claimed, explaining why her relatives went to try and set up a pipeline there.

Such illegal methods of drawing water are common in the area, said locals. DJB vice-chairperson and MLA from Sangam Vihar, Dinesh Mohaniya, claimed that close to 22 tankers are sent each day to Sangam Vihar. He said the murder was the fallout of a long-standing fight between the two families, and the argument over water was incidental.

But he acknowledged the water crisis: “This year has been worse because there has been very little snowfall in the hills. Haryana can’t supply adequate water to us as they are not getting enough themselves. The situation, however, has started to improve now.”

