Thursday, November 04, 2021
‘Will make Diwali more beautiful’: Manoj Tiwari asks Delhi govt to reduce VAT on petrol & diesel

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 4, 2021 10:43:03 am
North East Delhi MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

A day after the Centre announced a cut in excise duty imposed on petrol and diesel, North East Delhi MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Thursday said that the state government should also announce similar reductions so that the rates come down further.

“Now that the Centre has reduced petrol, diesel prices, I urge the government of Delhi to come forward and reduce the VAT as already done by BJP-ruled states, so that the prices go down further and people are benefitted,” he said, while adding, “This will make Diwali even more beautiful.”

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.

The cut in duties brings the total excise duty on petrol down to Rs 27.9 per litre from Rs 32.9 litre and that on diesel to Rs 21.8 litre from Rs 31.8 per litre.

Nine NDA-ruled states have already reduced the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

