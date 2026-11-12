Diwali over. 3 days on, firecrackers among prominent PM2.5 pollution sources in Delhi

It’s been three days that the people of Delhi celebrated Diwali, but residents are still not breathing easy as firecrackers on Wednesday remained one of the prominent sources of the city’s PM2.5 pollution, accounting for 7.4% of the toxic particulate load, real-time scientific data showed.

With atmospheric dispersion conditions set to worsen sharply, the Capital’s air quality is likely to enter the ‘Severe’ range by Friday, projection models by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated.

Delhi recorded an average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of 313 (‘Very Poor’) on Wednesday, against 299 (‘Poor’) on Tuesday. The index was ‘Very Poor’ on both Monday (344) and Sunday (376). In the adjoining NCR, Gurugram at 301 recorded ‘Very Poor’ AQI, while Noida at 291 stood in the ‘Poor’ category, as per data maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board.