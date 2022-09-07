Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Govt bans production, storage, sale, use of firecrackers

The manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers will be banned in Delhi this year as well to tackle pollution and the restrictions will remain in place till January 2023, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Wednesday.

Rai said in a tweet in Hindi: “To protect people from the danger of pollution, the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in Delhi this year, like previous years. This year, the online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned. The ban will be in force till January 2023.”

दिल्ली में लोगों को प्रदूषण के खतरे से बचाने के लिए पिछले साल की तरह ही इस बार भी सभी तरह के पटाखों के उत्पादन, भंडारण, बिक्री और उपयोग पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है, तांकि लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) September 7, 2022

The Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department will work together to enforce the ban on firecrackers, which comes ahead of Diwali which will be celebrated in October.

In 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned firecrackers from November 9 to 30 in the National Capital Region (NCR) and in all places where the average air quality that month had dropped below the ‘poor’ category. A ban on firecrackers was in place in Delhi last year as well.

Under measures to be taken when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the ‘poor’ category, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) also says the orders of courts or the NGT regarding the ban on firecrackers are to be strictly enforced.

Rai had said earlier this week that the Environment Department is in the process of preparing a winter action plan to mitigate air pollution this winter. Different departments and agencies have been tasked with preparing action plans, the first draft of which will be submitted Wednesday.

The plans will then be combined and submitted by the Environment Department to the Delhi Government by September 15.