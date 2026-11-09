As Delhi’s air turned toxic on Diwali, 45 monitoring stations had missing readings

On Diwali day air, 45 of the 59 monitoring stations had missing hourly readings for at least one pollutant even as the city saw its worst festival-day air quality in five years.

Of the 59 monitoring stations examined, Lodhi Road (IITM) recorded the highest number of missing readings, with 96 of the 192 expected hourly data points unavailable across all eight monitored parameters.

IIT Delhi (IITM) recorded 63 missing readings, followed by Burari Crossing (62), North Campus (55), Pusa (52) and CRRI Mathura Road (51).

PM 10 had 116 missing readings, while PM 2.5 had 55.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The gaps in particulate matter data were concentrated at stations including IIT Delhi, Burari Crossing, North Campus, Sonia Vihar and NSIT Dwarka for PM10, and DTU, Burari Crossing and NSIT Dwarka for PM2.5.