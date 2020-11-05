Diwali rules for Gurgaon: Bursting of crackers allowed between 8-10 pm in designated spots

The order was put into force “with immediate effect” until October 15.

Ahead of Diwali on November 14, the District Magistrate of Gurgaon on Thursday, in an order, listed certain “area/fields” for bursting of crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm. No crackers will be allowed to be burnt on the days before and after Diwali.

The order, which was issued by District Magistrate Amit Khatri under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said: “Diwali festival celebration to be carried out only at designated places in District Gurugram on 14-11-2020 only from 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Bursting of firecracker to be prohibited on other day pre and post Diwali.”

The places designated are the HUDA Ground in Sector 29, Beri wala bagh near Mini Secretariat, the HUDA ground in Sector 5, Devi Lal Stadium in Sohna, the HUDA ground in Pataudi’s Sector 1, City Centre near Bhaktawar Singh Chowk in Sector 47, the open space near Aggarwal Dharamshala in Haily Mandi, and the Purana Ramleela Ground in Farrukh Nagar.

“All the official respondent’s, and particularly the Police shall ensure that fireworks take place only during the designated time and at designated places…In case any violation is found, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station of the area shall be held personally liable for such violation and this would amount to committing contempt of court, for which such Station House Officer (s) would be proceeded against,” the order read.

“Any person contravening this order shall be punishable u/s 188 of Indian penal Code,” the order added.

Section 188 relates to “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant”.

