Divide deepens as North body hospitals start Ayushman Bharat

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Tuesday passed an order to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme across its hospitals.

Only non-Delhi residents will be able to benefit from the scheme as Delhi government is yet to pass the scheme for implementation in the city.

Hospitals falling under the North body are Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, Girdhari Lal Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis.

The health insurance scheme aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum per family.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat, was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech last year. Under the scheme, medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary- and most tertiary-care procedures will be covered. The target is to cover more than 100 million families belonging to the poor and vulnerable sections of the population.

“Only non-Delhi residents will be able to benefit from the scheme as Delhi government is yet to pass the scheme for implementation in the city,” said North MCD chairperson Veena Virmani. Patients will have to prove they are not natives of Delhi to avail benefits of the scheme, she added.

The name of the ambitious health scheme has been a bone of contention between the AAP government and the National Health Authority. The AAP government had asked the NHA to rename the scheme to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana — Ayushman Bharat in Delhi.

In cases where North MCD hospitals will refer the patient to other hospitals of Delhi, payment will be made through North MCD as per rules of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, said an official.