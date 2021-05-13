Divert surplus oxygen from Delhi quota to other states, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s positivity rate has fallen to 14 per cent, and the reduction in daily admissions in hospitals has brought down the capital’s oxygen demand from 700 metric tonne to 582 metric tonne per day, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday .

Addressing a digital press conference, Sisodia said the Delhi government had written to the Centre to divert the surplus oxygen to other more needy states. “In Delhi, around 15 days ago, COVID cases were rising like a flood. Positivity rate had also increased to 35%. Around 80,000-1,00,000 tests were being conducted every day, and around 27,000-28,000 patients were being admitted on a daily basis,” he said.

“As on today, the positivity rate has reduced to 14% and daily admissions have reduced to 10,400. Cases have dropped rapidly,” he added

Sisodia said earlier as cases were increasing exponentially, oxygen demand had also increased, and now that cases had dropped, beds have also opened up in hospitals and oxygen demand has also dropped.

“When there was a huge demand for oxygen, we had calculated that we would be needing 700 metric tonne oxygen(per day) keeping in mind the number of cases in hospitals, bed occupancy etc… We received 700 metric tonne only on one day but because of the support of the Centre, Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, Delhi started getting sufficient oxygen supply,” he said.

Sisodia said this led to a fall in the SOS calls from hospitals, and in the last 24-48 hours, they had barely received one call from any hospital.

“Today as per new calculations based on bed occupancy and number of admissions in hospitals, we have found that Delhi now needs 582 metric tonne oxygen (per day). Today, as a responsible government, we have written to the Delhi government saying we need 582 metric tonne instead of 700 metric tonne oxygen, and the extra oxygen we are receiving – above the 590 metric tonne quota – should be given to other states which need it more,” he said.

Sisodia was also asked about the shortage of vaccines in the capital. “I have already said that exporting 6.5 crore vaccines without keeping in mind the need for it to be administered to citizens of this country, has led to this shortage. But I am hopeful that the government will increase vaccine production manifold in collaboration with companies here, and also bring in vaccines which have been approved in foreign countries.”