Delhi: Districts busy collecting data for vaccine next round

Districts across the national capital have started collecting the data of beneficiaries aged 50 years and above and those with co-morbidities who are likely to be vaccinated from the first week of March, according to the senior officials from the state health department. At present, states are carrying out the Covid-19 immunisation programme for healthcare and frontline workers.

So far, Delhi has vaccinated 3,06,113 beneficiaries including healthcare workers (51.9%) and frontline workers (48.9%).

“We are completing the vaccination programme for frontline and healthcare workers and the entire process is expected to be done by the end of this week. Online registration of beneficiaries will begin once the data collection has been completed,” said a senior official from the state health department.

The vaccination drive, which started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 27,219 healthcare workers and frontline workers got the vaccine shot. A total of 8 cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) have been reported on Monday as per data shared by government officials.

Aarogya Setu has been integrated with the vaccine registration app CoWIN. Those with comorbidities can upload their medical certificates either on Aarogya Setu app or on the CoWIN app. Those with heart ailments, end-stage kidney disease and cancer are likely to be included in the priority group while finalising the list of beneficiaries who are to be vaccinated next.

“Vaccination of frontline workers started a little late so we will give them more time to complete the immunisation programme. Those with co-morbidities can upload their medical certificates on even Aarogya Setu app apart from CoWIN app. Those who are unable to use the mobile app can inform the healthcare facility about the registration process,” said Dr Sunila Garg, director, professor at the department of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College.