Two district judges suspended by High Court within a week amid ‘disciplinary proceedings’

The Delhi High Court on July 15 suspended another district judge within a span of a week. Judge Veena Rani was posted at the Saket district court.

Earlier, on July 10, the Delhi High Court on its administrative side, through its Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj, had issued an order placing DHJS (Delhi Higher Judicial Service) judge Vinay Singhal under suspension. A similar order dated July 15 was also passed against DHJS judge Rani. Both orders place the two respective judges under “immediate suspension”.

In the order suspending Judge Veena Rani, it was stated, “Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Ms. Veena Rani, an officer of Delhi Higher Judicial Service is contemplated. Now, therefore, this Court in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 read with Rule 27 of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970, hereby places the said Ms. Veena Ranı under suspension with immediate effect.”