Two district judges suspended by High Court within a week amid ‘disciplinary proceedings’

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The Delhi High Court on July 15 suspended another district judge within a span of a week. Judge Veena Rani was posted at the Saket district court.
Earlier, on July 10, the Delhi High Court on its administrative side, through its Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj, had issued an order placing DHJS (Delhi Higher Judicial Service) judge Vinay Singhal under suspension. A similar order dated July 15 was also passed against DHJS judge Rani. Both orders place the two respective judges under “immediate suspension”.
In the order suspending Judge Veena Rani, it was stated, “Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Ms. Veena Rani, an officer of Delhi Higher Judicial Service is contemplated. Now, therefore, this Court in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 read with Rule 27 of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970, hereby places the said Ms. Veena Ranı under suspension with immediate effect.”
Judge Veena Rani was serving as a district judge on the commercial side, of commercial court number 8 at Southeastern district court of Saket
With disciplinary proceedings ongoing against the two, the Delhi High Court has directed both not to leave the city without prior permission of the competent authority.
Additionally, for the time that the High Court’s suspension order against the two remain in force, Judge Singhal’s headquarter shall be the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Tis Hazari Court and Rani’s headquarter shall be the office of Principal District and Sessions Judge at Southeast Saket court, according to the order.
Judge Singhal was earlier serving as a senior civil judge in Tis Hazari Court (West District). He was also a metropolitan magistrate at Tis Hazari Court overlooking the jurisdiction of Mukherjee Nagar, and Sadar Bazar.
In 2021, Vinay Singhal was posted from Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) to ASJ (Electricity), Central District. In 2023, he was posted at a labour court in Rouse Avenue Court before he moved to Tis Hazari as a commercial Judge.
A commercial judge is a specialised judicial officer who presides over business, financial, and corporate disputes rather than criminal or general civil cases. They resolve conflicts regarding contracts, intellectual property, banking, bankruptcy, and corporate mergers, ensuring that commercial matters are resolved efficiently and with expert legal knowledge.
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