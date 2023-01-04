District education officer in Haryana’s Nuh held in corruption case

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau Tuesday arrested the district education officer in Nuh who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a contractor to allot him a contract for supplying furniture and other materials in government schools in the district, officials said.

A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau, Gurgaon, said that the accused, the district education officer, will be produced in a district court in Nuh Wednesday.

“The officer had demanded Rs 10 lakh for a purchase order for the supply of furniture in the schools of the district in favour of the complainant. He had already taken Rs 2 lakh as advance. After a complaint was received, the accused was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000,” said an official.

The accused has been booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Preliminary probe has found that he was involved in another corruption in Sonepat earlier. He was arrested in that case and later released on bail,” an official said.