25 distributors raided in crackdown against spurious cancer drugs, 300 samples sent for testing

According to officials, the drive was conducted to strengthen regulatory oversight of lifesaving anti-cancer medicines and protect vulnerable patients undergoing critical treatment. (Pexels)

In a special drive to prevent circulation of spurious cancer drugs, the Delhi government’s Drug Control department last week inspected 25 retail and wholesale shops across key areas, including localities around major hospital clusters and pharmaceutical markets in East, South, West and North-West Delhi.

Under the drive, 33 samples were collected for testing. During the drive, six firms were found breaking provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, officials said adding that necessary legal action has been initiated in this regard.

The inspections covered areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, Okhla Industrial Area, Paschim Vihar, Dwarka and Rohini. According to officials, the samples were collected from vendors located near Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre in Rohini, Balaji Action Cancer Hospital in Paschim Vihar, Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka.