25 distributors raided in crackdown against spurious cancer drugs, 300 samples sent for testing

In a special drive to prevent circulation of spurious cancer drugs, the Delhi government’s Drug Control department last week inspected 25 retail and wholesale shops across key areas, including localities around major hospital clusters and pharmaceutical markets in East, South, West and North-West Delhi.
Under the drive, 33 samples were collected for testing. During the drive, six firms were found breaking provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, officials said adding that necessary legal action has been initiated in this regard.
The inspections covered areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, Okhla Industrial Area, Paschim Vihar, Dwarka and Rohini. According to officials, the samples were collected from vendors located near Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre in Rohini, Balaji Action Cancer Hospital in Paschim Vihar, Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka.
“We conducted the drive to track if there are any spurious drugs in circulation. Samples have been sent to the lab. 33 legal samples along with 22 specimen samples of anti-cancer drugs were collected for detailed laboratory testing and analysis,” said an official.
According to officials, the drive was conducted to strengthen regulatory oversight of lifesaving anti-cancer medicines and protect vulnerable patients undergoing critical treatment.
Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said such drives will be conducted on a sustained basis. He said government hospitals have also been advised to procure medicines only from licensed sources and immediately report any suspected irregularities to the Drugs Control department.
“Anti-cancer drugs are lifesaving medicines where quality compromise can pose serious risks to patient safety. Accordingly, surveillance of the supply chain has been intensified to ensure that only safe, effective and standards-compliant medicines reach hospitals, pharmacies and patients,” he said.
