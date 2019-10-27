Distributing free sanitary napkins to students: SDMC to Delhi High Court

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation told the Delhi High Court that it has developed an action plan to distribute free sanitary napkins to girls of menstrual age studying in its primary schools. “Funds are being sought from the Delhi government under the Plan Fund,” the corporation told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar earlier this month.

In its affidavit, the SDMC said principals and teachers have been trained to impart education on menstrual hygiene to girls on a one-on-one basis. The SDMC runs 581 primary schools, with classes from pre-nursery to Class V, the court was informed.

“The average age group of children studying in MCD schools is 3-11 years,” the SDMC said, adding, “A total of 1,20,265 girls study at SDMC primary schools as of August 31, 2019.”

It said doctors/health officers working with its schools, under the “School Health Scheme, regularly impart education on menstrual hygiene”.

The corporation was replying to the court’s direction, seeking an explanation from authorities on steps taken to create awareness about menstrual hygiene among students. The court had also issued directions to the Centre, Delhi government and local civic bodies to file status reports on the menstrual hygiene scheme.

The Delhi government’s health department replied that under the menstrual hygiene scheme called UDAAN, rolled out in April, a pack of six sanitary napkins is made available to non-school going adolescent girls for Rs 6. “The scheme has been availed by more than 45,000 non-school going adolescent girls on a regular basis (per month),” said the health department.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Setu Niket, who sought directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and civic bodies to establish a mechanism to provide education on menstruation in schools.